This Is What Whales Are Betting On Chewy

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 14 option transactions on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), with a cumulative value of $1,000,818. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 9 puts, worth a total of 837,861.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $27.0 to $40.0 for Chewy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Chewy options trades today is 1429.4 with a total volume of 4,273.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Chewy's big money trades within a strike price range of $27.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Chewy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHWY PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $7.1 $6.85 $6.9 $37.50 $153.1K 459 506 CHWY PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $8.75 $8.6 $8.63 $40.00 $151.8K 484 400 CHWY PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $7.1 $6.9 $6.97 $37.50 $103.8K 459 284 CHWY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $7.1 $6.95 $6.95 $37.50 $93.1K 459 135 CHWY PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $4.1 $4.0 $4.0 $32.50 $84.4K 226 1.2K

About Chewy

Chewy is the largest e-commerce pet care retailer in the US, generating $11.2 billion in 2023 sales across pet food, treats, hard goods, and pharmacy categories. The firm was founded in 2011, acquired by PetSmart in 2017, and tapped public markets as a stand-alone company in 2019 after spending a couple of years developing under the aegis of the pet superstore chain. The firm generates sales from pet food, treats, over-the-counter medications, medical prescription fulfillment, and hard goods, like crates, leashes, and bowls.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Chewy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Chewy Trading volume stands at 811,420, with CHWY's price up by 0.28%, positioned at $33.62. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 22 days.

