This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cheniere Energy

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in LNG often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Cheniere Energy. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 40% bullish and 40% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $30,802, and 9 calls, totaling $1,359,990.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $160.0 to $280.0 for Cheniere Energy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Cheniere Energy stands at 1897.25, with a total volume reaching 3,855.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Cheniere Energy, situated within the strike price corridor from $160.0 to $280.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Cheniere Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $16.5 $15.8 $16.2 $220.00 $322.3K 5.6K 519 LNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $23.4 $23.1 $23.4 $230.00 $234.0K 851 101 LNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.8 $8.2 $8.3 $280.00 $161.8K 845 910 LNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.3 $8.2 $8.3 $280.00 $156.8K 845 714 LNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.7 $8.2 $8.3 $280.00 $135.2K 845 495

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy is a liquified natural gas, or LNG, producer with two facilities in Corpus Christi, Texas and Sabine Pass, Louisiana. It generates most of its revenue through long-term contracts with customers on a fixed and variable fee payout structure. It also generates revenue by selling uncontracted LNG to customers on a short or one-time basis. A subsidiary, Cheniere Energy Partners, owns the Sabine Pass facility and trades as a master limited partnership.

In light of the recent options history for Cheniere Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Cheniere Energy Currently trading with a volume of 963,731, the LNG's price is up by 1.53%, now at $222.34. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Cheniere Energy

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $255.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Cheniere Energy, targeting a price of $255. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Cheniere Energy, targeting a price of $255.

