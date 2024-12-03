This Is What Whales Are Betting On Centrus Energy

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Centrus Energy (AMEX:LEU), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LEU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for Centrus Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 47% leaning bullish and 31% bearish. Among these notable options, 15 are puts, totaling $2,757,208, and 4 are calls, amounting to $149,440.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $150.0 for Centrus Energy during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Centrus Energy options trades today is 1764.33 with a total volume of 14,495.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Centrus Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Centrus Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LEU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $17.2 $16.5 $17.2 $80.00 $860.0K 61 1.8K LEU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $19.9 $18.5 $18.5 $80.00 $416.2K 61 378 LEU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $18.0 $17.4 $17.5 $80.00 $177.6K 61 1.1K LEU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $18.4 $17.4 $17.5 $80.00 $168.0K 61 1.2K LEU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $19.6 $17.9 $18.0 $80.00 $147.6K 61 863

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp is engaged in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment has two components which include the sale of separative work units and uranium. The Technical Solutions segment provides engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the LEU segment. It has a business presence in the U.S. and other countries, of which prime revenue is generated in the U.S.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Centrus Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Centrus Energy Trading volume stands at 989,861, with LEU's price down by -6.77%, positioned at $76.89. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 65 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

