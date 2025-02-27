This Is What Whales Are Betting On Celsius Holdings

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Celsius Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 53% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $105,280, and 12 were calls, valued at $875,865.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $33.33 for Celsius Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Celsius Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Celsius Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $33.33 in the last 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $15.85 $14.95 $14.95 $15.00 $224.2K 1.1K 0 CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $13.5 $12.25 $13.64 $20.00 $202.9K 668 0 CELH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.3 $3.2 $3.22 $27.50 $88.5K 1.3K 313 CELH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.15 $6.1 $6.15 $30.00 $60.8K 8.6K 260 CELH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.1 $6.05 $6.05 $30.00 $60.5K 8.6K 360

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages, Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

Present Market Standing of Celsius Holdings With a trading volume of 4,480,233, the price of CELH is down by -2.66%, reaching $26.48. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 68 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Celsius Holdings

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $41.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Roth MKM lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $38. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $37. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $40. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $49.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Celsius Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

