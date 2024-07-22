This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cava Group

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CAVA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Cava Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $182,980, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $621,780.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $125.0 for Cava Group over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cava Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cava Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $125.0, over the past month.

Cava Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.5 $5.4 $5.5 $110.00 $144.1K 357 0 CAVA PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.65 $2.55 $2.65 $75.00 $106.0K 2.0K 18 CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $5.0 $5.0 $5.0 $80.00 $100.0K 559 200 CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.0 $3.4 $3.5 $95.00 $91.0K 505 3 CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $52.8 $49.6 $50.7 $30.00 $70.9K 143 0

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

Current Position of Cava Group With a trading volume of 764,239, the price of CAVA is up by 1.45%, reaching $81.15. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 22 days from now. What The Experts Say On Cava Group

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $95.0.

An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Outperform rating on Cava Group, maintaining a target price of $100. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Cava Group with a target price of $90.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cava Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

