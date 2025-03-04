This Is What Whales Are Betting On Caterpillar

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CAT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 40 extraordinary options activities for Caterpillar. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 28 are puts, totaling $1,215,782, and 12 are calls, amounting to $1,301,781.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $270.0 and $380.0 for Caterpillar, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Caterpillar's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Caterpillar's significant trades, within a strike price range of $270.0 to $380.0, over the past month.

Caterpillar Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.35 $7.8 $8.25 $360.00 $825.0K 1.2K 1.0K CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $31.55 $31.4 $31.55 $350.00 $103.7K 1.6K 57 CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $28.8 $27.25 $28.8 $300.00 $77.7K 3 54 CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.4 $7.95 $8.4 $290.00 $77.2K 1.2K 191 CAT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $28.95 $27.2 $27.94 $300.00 $75.4K 3 0

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Its reporting segments are: construction industries (40% sales/47% operating profit, or OP), resource industries (20% sales/19% OP), and energy & transportation (40% sales/34% OP). Market share approaches 20% across many products. Caterpillar operates a captive finance subsidiary to facilitate sales. The firm has global reach (46% US sales/54% ex-US). Construction skews more domestic, while the other divisions are more geographically diversified. An independent network of 156 dealers operates approximately 2,800 facilities, giving Caterpillar reach into about 190 countries for sales and support services.

Present Market Standing of Caterpillar Trading volume stands at 1,311,313, with CAT's price down by -3.14%, positioned at $321.62. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 51 days. Expert Opinions on Caterpillar

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $388.75.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on Caterpillar, maintaining a target price of $375. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Neutral rating on Caterpillar, maintaining a target price of $357. * An analyst from UBS upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $385. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $438.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Caterpillar, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.