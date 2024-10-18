This Is What Whales Are Betting On Caterpillar

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Caterpillar. Our analysis of options history for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 18% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $250,984, and 10 were calls, valued at $1,135,248.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $290.0 to $420.0 for Caterpillar over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Caterpillar options trades today is 666.27 with a total volume of 1,219.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Caterpillar's big money trades within a strike price range of $290.0 to $420.0 over the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $12.25 $11.35 $12.25 $380.00 $616.1K 1.1K 516 CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $14.8 $14.4 $14.8 $400.00 $97.6K 753 122 CAT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $35.45 $34.9 $35.19 $360.00 $91.5K 1.0K 32 CAT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $37.25 $36.8 $36.99 $360.00 $85.1K 1.0K 121 CAT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $37.1 $36.65 $36.93 $360.00 $70.1K 1.0K 59

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the top manufacturer of heavy equipment, power solutions, and locomotives. It is currently the world's largest manufacturer of heavy equipment. The company is divided into four reportable segments: construction industries, resource industries, energy and transportation, and Cat Financial. Its products are available through a dealer network that covers the globe with about 2,700 branches maintained by 160 dealers. Cat Financial provides retail financing for machinery and engines to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Caterpillar product sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Caterpillar, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Caterpillar With a volume of 850,803, the price of CAT is down -0.12% at $394.04. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days. What The Experts Say On Caterpillar

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $433.4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.