This Is What Whales Are Betting On Caesars Entertainment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Caesars Entertainment.

Looking at options history for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $376,284 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $69,480.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $44.0 for Caesars Entertainment over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Caesars Entertainment's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Caesars Entertainment's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $44.0, over the past month.

Caesars Entertainment 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CZR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.9 $7.8 $7.8 $42.00 $72.5K 398 94 CZR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.4 $38.00 $68.0K 1.2K 2 CZR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.1 $3.05 $3.1 $35.00 $64.1K 2.6K 359 CZR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.4 $38.00 $55.4K 1.2K 365 CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $2.06 $1.93 $2.0 $34.00 $35.4K 17 181

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment includes about 50 domestic gaming properties across Las Vegas (49% of 2023 EBITDAR before corporate expenses) and regional (48%) markets. Additionally, the company hosts managed properties and digital assets, the later of which produced marginal EBITDA in 2023. Caesars' US presence roughly doubled with the 2020 acquisition by Eldorado, which built its first casino in Reno, Nevada, in 1973 and expanded its presence through prior acquisitions to over 20 properties before merging with legacy Caesars. Caesars' brands include Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. Also, the company owns the US portion of William Hill (it sold the international operation in 2022), a digital sports betting platform.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Caesars Entertainment, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Caesars Entertainment Currently trading with a volume of 2,395,131, the CZR's price is down by -0.48%, now at $35.17. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Caesars Entertainment

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $48.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Caesars Entertainment with a target price of $48.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Caesars Entertainment with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.