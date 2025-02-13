This Is What Whales Are Betting On Caesars Entertainment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CZR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Caesars Entertainment. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 63% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $155,660, and 7 are calls, amounting to $353,523.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $38.0 for Caesars Entertainment, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Caesars Entertainment's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Caesars Entertainment's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $38.0 in the last 30 days.

Caesars Entertainment Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.2 $4.15 $4.2 $35.00 $104.1K 1.4K 257 CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.05 $4.05 $4.05 $35.00 $69.6K 1.4K 444 CZR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $0.47 $0.24 $0.29 $36.00 $61.8K 97 3.5K CZR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.25 $2.2 $2.2 $38.00 $47.9K 1.3K 727 CZR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.9 $5.8 $5.8 $35.00 $42.9K 774 75

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment includes about 50 domestic gaming properties across Las Vegas (49% of 2023 EBITDAR before corporate expenses) and regional (48%) markets. Additionally, the company hosts managed properties and digital assets, the later of which produced marginal EBITDA in 2023. Caesars' US presence roughly doubled with the 2020 acquisition by Eldorado, which built its first casino in Reno, Nevada, in 1973 and expanded its presence through prior acquisitions to over 20 properties before merging with legacy Caesars. Caesars' brands include Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. Also, the company owns the US portion of William Hill (it sold the international operation in 2022), a digital sports betting platform.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Caesars Entertainment, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Caesars Entertainment With a trading volume of 2,861,076, the price of CZR is up by 5.53%, reaching $37.57. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 12 days from now. Expert Opinions on Caesars Entertainment

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $50.666666666666664.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

