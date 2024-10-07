This Is What Whales Are Betting On Caesars Entertainment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CZR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Caesars Entertainment.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $187,130, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $442,591.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $65.0 for Caesars Entertainment over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Caesars Entertainment's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Caesars Entertainment's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Caesars Entertainment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.8 $6.7 $6.8 $40.00 $135.9K 6.8K 220 CZR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.3 $3.25 $3.3 $45.00 $131.6K 73 405 CZR CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/11/24 $0.94 $0.77 $0.82 $44.00 $82.0K 192 1.0K CZR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $1.02 $0.83 $0.95 $44.00 $72.0K 192 1.7K CZR PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $9.4 $9.3 $9.4 $50.00 $55.4K 154 0

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment includes about 50 domestic gaming properties across Las Vegas (49% of 2023 EBITDAR before corporate expenses) and regional (48%) markets. Additionally, the company hosts managed properties and digital assets, the later of which produced marginal EBITDA in 2023. Caesars' US presence roughly doubled with the 2020 acquisition by Eldorado, which built its first casino in Reno, Nevada, in 1973 and expanded its presence through prior acquisitions to over 20 properties before merging with legacy Caesars. Caesars' brands include Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. Also, the company owns the US portion of William Hill (it sold the international operation in 2022), a digital sports betting platform.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Caesars Entertainment, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Caesars Entertainment Currently trading with a volume of 1,044,126, the CZR's price is down by -0.97%, now at $44.04. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Caesars Entertainment options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

