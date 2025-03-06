This Is What Whales Are Betting On Booking Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 33 uncommon options trades for Booking Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $510,587, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $999,260.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $4400.0 to $6000.0 for Booking Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Booking Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Booking Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $4400.0 to $6000.0 in the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $296.0 $261.7 $278.0 $4955.00 $139.0K 5 0 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $1237.6 $1216.2 $1237.6 $6000.00 $123.7K 0 1 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/14/25 $113.5 $93.5 $106.6 $4770.00 $106.6K 2 0 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/07/25 $968.0 $946.7 $968.0 $5780.00 $96.8K 0 0 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $612.0 $585.5 $595.0 $4900.00 $59.5K 2 1

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, Rentalcars.com, Kayak, and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Booking Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Booking Holdings's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 50,897, the BKNG's price is down by -1.08%, now at $4864.5. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Booking Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $5784.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $6000. * An analyst from Citizens Capital Markets downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $6100. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Booking Holdings, maintaining a target price of $5800. * An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $5120. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $5900.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Booking Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.