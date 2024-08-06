This Is What Whales Are Betting On Booking Holdings

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Booking Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) revealed 41 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 24% of traders were bullish, while 48% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 24 were puts, with a value of $1,405,990, and 17 were calls, valued at $5,868,060.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $2500.0 to $4300.0 for Booking Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Booking Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Booking Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $2500.0 to $4300.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Booking Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $702.1 $677.1 $683.0 $3400.00 $1.7M 0 53 BKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $690.4 $683.0 $683.0 $3400.00 $1.0M 0 47 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $681.4 $668.0 $675.7 $3400.00 $675.7K 0 18 BKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $687.8 $678.0 $678.0 $3400.00 $610.2K 0 18 BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $675.7 $675.7 $675.7 $3400.00 $540.5K 0 0

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com, and has expanded into travel media with the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Booking Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Booking Holdings Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 182,223, with BKNG's price up by 2.87%, positioned at $3480.42. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 86 days. Expert Opinions on Booking Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $4286.0.

An analyst from Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $4580. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Booking Holdings, targeting a price of $3900. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Booking Holdings, targeting a price of $4000. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Booking Holdings, maintaining a target price of $4300. An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Buy rating on Booking Holdings, maintaining a target price of $4650.

