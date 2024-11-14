This Is What Whales Are Betting On Boeing

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Boeing (NYSE:BA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 33 uncommon options trades for Boeing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 48%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,271,013, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $1,109,177.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $120.0 to $200.0 for Boeing over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Boeing's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Boeing's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $120.0 to $200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Boeing 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $46.0 $43.7 $45.19 $185.00 $451.9K 832 100 BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $15.0 $14.9 $15.0 $145.00 $109.5K 509 101 BA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $15.4 $15.05 $15.25 $155.00 $108.3K 3.6K 147 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.0 $4.2 $5.0 $145.00 $100.0K 22.0K 201 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.05 $5.0 $5.0 $145.00 $91.5K 2.8K 961

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and Global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with Lockheed, Northrop, and several other firms to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

Boeing's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,638,119, the BA's price is up by 0.61%, now at $140.83. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days. Expert Opinions on Boeing

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $148.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Boeing options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

