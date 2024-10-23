This Is What Whales Are Betting On Boeing

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Boeing. Our analysis of options history for Boeing (NYSE:BA) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 57% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $107,266, and 11 were calls, valued at $666,197.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $250.0 for Boeing during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Boeing options trades today is 2471.64 with a total volume of 7,086.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Boeing's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Boeing 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $9.5 $9.4 $9.45 $160.00 $188.9K 6.5K 994 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.65 $11.6 $11.65 $160.00 $116.6K 6.1K 217 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $17.65 $17.45 $17.45 $160.00 $69.8K 66 41 BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $2.99 $2.82 $2.82 $155.00 $54.4K 1.6K 359 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $71.6 $67.45 $67.45 $100.00 $53.9K 91 16

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and Global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with Lockheed, Northrop, and several other firms to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now? With a volume of 4,155,415, the price of BA is down -0.48% at $159.11. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days. Expert Opinions on Boeing

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $177.8.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Underweight rating on Boeing with a target price of $109. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Boeing with a target price of $195. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $190. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Buy rating for Boeing, targeting a price of $195. * An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on Boeing, maintaining a target price of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

