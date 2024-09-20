This Is What Whales Are Betting On Boeing

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Boeing.

Looking at options history for Boeing (NYSE:BA) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $262,900 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $274,318.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $135.0 and $250.0 for Boeing, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Boeing options trades today is 886.14 with a total volume of 832.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Boeing's big money trades within a strike price range of $135.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $23.95 $23.95 $23.95 $160.00 $69.4K 148 34 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $12.7 $12.55 $12.6 $150.00 $69.3K 733 249 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $18.3 $18.1 $18.3 $165.00 $65.8K 3.3K 47 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $16.75 $16.55 $16.75 $160.00 $58.6K 657 49 BA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $12.05 $11.85 $11.94 $150.00 $53.7K 733 110

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and Global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with Lockheed, Northrop, and several other firms to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Boeing, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,843,780, with BA's price down by -0.95%, positioned at $153.12. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 33 days. What The Experts Say On Boeing

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $119.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its rating to Underweight, setting a price target of $119.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

