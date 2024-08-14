This Is What Whales Are Betting On Boeing

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Boeing. Our analysis of options history for Boeing (NYSE:BA) revealed 36 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 15 were puts, with a value of $789,847, and 21 were calls, valued at $1,249,340.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $150.0 to $390.0 for Boeing during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Boeing's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Boeing's significant trades, within a strike price range of $150.0 to $390.0, over the past month.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $23.1 $23.05 $23.1 $220.00 $187.1K 364 97 BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.7 $12.4 $12.4 $165.00 $141.3K 3.2K 119 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $28.0 $27.2 $28.0 $180.00 $140.0K 537 50 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.05 $11.95 $11.95 $180.00 $118.3K 6.1K 324 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $11.95 $11.8 $11.8 $190.00 $118.0K 503 101

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and Global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with Lockheed, Northrop, and several other firms to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

In light of the recent options history for Boeing, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Boeing's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,939,803, the price of BA is down -0.78% at $167.44. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Boeing

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $217.4.

An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $230. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Outperform rating for Boeing, targeting a price of $207. An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $230. An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $185. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Boeing, targeting a price of $235.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

