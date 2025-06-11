This Is What Whales Are Betting On Block

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Block. Our analysis of options history for Block (NYSE:XYZ) revealed 14 unusual trades.
Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $498,665, and 7 were calls, valued at $354,014.
What's The Price Target?
Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $80.0 for Block over the last 3 months.
Volume & Open Interest Development
Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Block's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Block's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.
Block 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot
Largest Options Trades Observed:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|XYZ
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|10/17/25
|$4.45
|$4.35
|$4.35
|$60.00
|$106.5K
|792
|249
|XYZ
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|12/18/26
|$5.45
|$5.1
|$5.15
|$45.00
|$95.3K
|653
|385
|XYZ
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|06/27/25
|$0.47
|$0.46
|$0.47
|$60.00
|$93.4K
|115
|12.1K
|XYZ
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|06/27/25
|$0.69
|$0.57
|$0.57
|$70.00
|$86.5K
|384
|6.8K
|XYZ
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|06/27/25
|$0.49
|$0.46
|$0.49
|$60.00
|$74.4K
|115
|6.8K
About Block
Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2024, Square's payment volume was almost USD 250 million.
Having examined the options trading patterns of Block, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance
Current Position of Block
- Currently trading with a volume of 3,307,552, the XYZ's price is up by 0.47%, now at $64.78.
- RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.
- Anticipated earnings release is in 50 days.
Expert Opinions on Block
Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $69.0.
Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move
* An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Outperform rating on Block, maintaining a target price of $79. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Sell rating for Block, targeting a price of $61. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Block with a target price of $75. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Block, targeting a price of $70. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its rating to Sell, setting a price target of $60.
Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.
Latest Ratings for XYZ
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2025
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Jun 2025
|Truist Securities
|Maintains
|Sell
|Sell
|Jun 2025
|Evercore ISI Group
|Upgrades
|In-Line
|Outperform
