This Is What Whales Are Betting On Blackstone

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Blackstone (NYSE:BX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Blackstone.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $675,490, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $325,584.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $120.0 and $155.0 for Blackstone, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Blackstone options trades today is 891.0 with a total volume of 1,560.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Blackstone's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $155.0 over the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $15.45 $11.7 $13.1 $135.00 $294.7K 0 225 BX PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $11.4 $10.65 $10.7 $135.00 $240.7K 1.6K 235 BX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $15.2 $14.0 $14.0 $120.00 $140.0K 202 100 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $9.9 $9.6 $9.9 $130.00 $99.9K 741 108 BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $6.6 $6.6 $6.6 $128.00 $51.4K 280 81

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.108 trillion in total asset under management, including $820.5 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of September 2024. The company has four core business segments: private equity (25% of fee-earning AUM and 30% of base management fees), real estate (35% and 39%), credit and insurance (31% and 24%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

In light of the recent options history for Blackstone, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Blackstone Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 3,782,894, the price of BX is up by 2.25%, reaching $133.41.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 2 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Blackstone

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $147.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Blackstone, maintaining a target price of $140. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $150. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Blackstone, targeting a price of $139. * In a positive move, an analyst from UBS has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $180. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $129.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Blackstone, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for BX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 TD Cowen Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for BX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.