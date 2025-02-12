This Is What Whales Are Betting On Blackstone

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Blackstone (NYSE:BX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Blackstone.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $921,030, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $58,176.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $177.5 for Blackstone over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Blackstone options trades today is 1115.25 with a total volume of 907.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Blackstone's big money trades within a strike price range of $140.0 to $177.5 over the last 30 days.

Blackstone Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $18.85 $18.8 $18.8 $175.00 $564.0K 324 300 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.25 $6.2 $6.2 $140.00 $161.8K 670 261 BX PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $12.3 $11.2 $11.2 $170.00 $67.2K 1.7K 65 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.0 $3.05 $4.0 $155.00 $66.0K 4.6K 165 BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $18.05 $15.6 $15.6 $177.50 $35.8K 93 23

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.108 trillion in total asset under management, including $820.5 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of September 2024. The company has four core business segments: private equity (25% of fee-earning AUM and 30% of base management fees), real estate (35% and 39%), credit and insurance (31% and 24%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Present Market Standing of Blackstone Trading volume stands at 532,080, with BX's price down by -1.82%, positioned at $161.78. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 64 days. What The Experts Say On Blackstone

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $182.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Blackstone, targeting a price of $190. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Blackstone, maintaining a target price of $180. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Blackstone, targeting a price of $180. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $177. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $186.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Blackstone, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.