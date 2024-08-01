This Is What Whales Are Betting On Blackstone

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Blackstone. Our analysis of options history for Blackstone (NYSE:BX) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 22% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $187,908, and 5 were calls, valued at $297,950.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $120.0 to $150.0 for Blackstone during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Blackstone options trades today is 1059.0 with a total volume of 3,816.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Blackstone's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $3.2 $3.1 $3.1 $142.00 $104.8K 737 1.3K BX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.55 $10.25 $10.25 $140.00 $102.5K 2.6K 222 BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $11.85 $11.7 $11.7 $145.00 $58.5K 591 392 BX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $15.95 $14.25 $15.14 $150.00 $49.9K 391 108 BX PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/09/24 $2.89 $2.87 $2.89 $137.00 $41.9K 357 346

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.040 trillion in total asset under management, including $762.6 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of 2023. The company has four core business segments: private equity (22% of fee-earning AUM and 28% of base management fees), real estate (39% and 43%), credit and insurance (29% and 21%), and hedge fund solutions (10% and 8%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Current Position of Blackstone With a trading volume of 2,989,915, the price of BX is down by -3.71%, reaching $136.88. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now. What The Experts Say On Blackstone

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $143.6.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Blackstone, targeting a price of $164. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Blackstone with a target price of $126. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Blackstone, targeting a price of $149. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Blackstone, targeting a price of $145. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Blackstone with a target price of $134.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

