This Is What Whales Are Betting On Blackstone

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Blackstone. Our analysis of options history for Blackstone (NYSE:BX) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 60% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $118,300, and 8 were calls, valued at $442,064.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $140.0 for Blackstone, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Blackstone's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Blackstone's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Blackstone 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $5.4 $5.3 $5.4 $125.00 $121.0K 3.1K 48 BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $9.3 $9.3 $9.3 $130.00 $93.0K 406 0 BX PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $0.7 $0.62 $0.69 $115.00 $82.7K 2.6K 46 BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $5.1 $4.95 $5.06 $127.00 $50.5K 219 62 BX CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.55 $3.5 $3.5 $140.00 $47.6K 1.3K 141

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.040 trillion in total asset under management, including $762.6 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of 2023. The company has four core business segments: private equity (22% of fee-earning AUM and 28% of base management fees), real estate (39% and 43%), credit and insurance (29% and 21%), and hedge fund solutions (10% and 8%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

In light of the recent options history for Blackstone, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Blackstone With a trading volume of 1,718,619, the price of BX is up by 2.52%, reaching $129.8. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 6 days from now. Expert Opinions on Blackstone

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $130.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Blackstone, targeting a price of $126. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Blackstone, targeting a price of $134.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

