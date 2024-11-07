This Is What Whales Are Betting On BlackRock

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on BlackRock (NYSE:BLK).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BLK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for BlackRock.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 12% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $88,735, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $747,184.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $470.0 to $1100.0 for BlackRock during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for BlackRock's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across BlackRock's significant trades, within a strike price range of $470.0 to $1100.0, over the past month.

BlackRock 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BLK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $586.0 $579.0 $581.38 $470.00 $465.1K 9 8 BLK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $202.6 $184.3 $192.0 $990.00 $134.4K 7 0 BLK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $37.1 $30.6 $33.8 $1010.00 $67.6K 106 20 BLK CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $265.6 $258.5 $259.9 $800.00 $51.9K 0 2 BLK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $45.1 $44.4 $45.1 $1050.00 $31.5K 17 7

About BlackRock

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, with $11.475 trillion in assets under management at the end of September 2024. Its product mix is fairly diverse, with 55% of managed assets in equity strategies, 26% in fixed income, 9% in multi-asset classes, 7% in money market funds, and 3% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for around two thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which by our calculations account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the US and Canada.

Current Position of BlackRock With a trading volume of 270,360, the price of BLK is up by 0.82%, reaching $1038.21. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 64 days from now. Expert Opinions on BlackRock

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1052.2.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on BlackRock with a target price of $1077. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on BlackRock, maintaining a target price of $1070. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on BlackRock, which currently sits at a price target of $914. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on BlackRock, maintaining a target price of $1160. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on BlackRock with a target price of $1040.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

