This Is What Whales Are Betting On BlackRock

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on BlackRock (NYSE:BLK).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BLK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for BlackRock.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 23%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $357,130, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $341,620.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $700.0 and $1060.0 for BlackRock, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for BlackRock's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of BlackRock's whale activity within a strike price range from $700.0 to $1060.0 in the last 30 days.

BlackRock Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BLK CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $40.5 $36.2 $39.0 $990.00 $195.0K 54 50 BLK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $91.0 $86.6 $91.0 $1060.00 $91.0K 5 0 BLK CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $100.8 $94.0 $96.1 $900.00 $48.0K 126 5 BLK PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/22/24 $21.9 $20.0 $20.9 $990.00 $43.8K 2 0 BLK PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $42.3 $37.8 $39.6 $1000.00 $39.6K 109 20

About BlackRock

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, with $11.475 trillion in assets under management at the end of September 2024. Its product mix is fairly diverse, with 55% of managed assets in equity strategies, 26% in fixed income, 9% in multi-asset classes, 7% in money market funds, and 3% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for around two thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which by our calculations account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the US and Canada.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding BlackRock, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

BlackRock's Current Market Status With a volume of 75,765, the price of BLK is down -0.27% at $998.09. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for BlackRock

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $1026.6.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for BlackRock with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

