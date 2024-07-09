This Is What Whales Are Betting On BlackRock

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on BlackRock.

Looking at options history for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $316,463 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $161,259.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $680.0 to $910.0 for BlackRock over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in BlackRock's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to BlackRock's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $680.0 to $910.0 over the preceding 30 days.

BlackRock Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BLK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $90.2 $87.2 $87.38 $820.00 $122.3K 27 9 BLK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $94.3 $88.5 $89.54 $820.00 $71.6K 27 1 BLK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $2.45 $2.4 $2.45 $850.00 $67.1K 30 6 BLK CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $60.3 $59.9 $59.9 $910.00 $47.9K 5 8 BLK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $25.4 $24.3 $24.3 $880.00 $46.1K 66 1

About BlackRock

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, with $10.473 trillion in assets under management at the end of March 2024. Its product mix is fairly diverse, with 54% of managed assets in equity strategies, 27% in fixed income, 9% in multi-asset classes, 7% in money market funds, and 3% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for around two thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which by our calculations account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the US and Canada.

Present Market Standing of BlackRock Trading volume stands at 325,725, with BLK's price up by 1.25%, positioned at $800.05. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 6 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for BlackRock

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $942.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods keeps a Outperform rating on BlackRock with a target price of $915. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for BlackRock, targeting a price of $969.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest BlackRock options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

