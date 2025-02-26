This Is What Whales Are Betting On BILL Holdings

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in BILL often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for BILL Holdings. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 21% bullish and 35% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $47,660, and 13 calls, totaling $594,010.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $100.0 for BILL Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for BILL Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of BILL Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

BILL Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.7 $9.5 $9.5 $60.00 $95.2K 302 127 BILL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.3 $3.2 $3.3 $65.00 $66.0K 1.5K 10 BILL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $3.3 $3.1 $3.2 $65.00 $64.0K 1.5K 810 BILL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.2 $3.1 $3.2 $65.00 $57.6K 1.5K 333 BILL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $3.3 $3.1 $3.2 $65.00 $56.3K 1.5K 610

About BILL Holdings

BILL Holdings Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments and spend and expense management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to easily connect with their suppliers or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows and improve back office efficiency. Initial Public Offering and Follow-on Offering.

Having examined the options trading patterns of BILL Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is BILL Holdings Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,282,392, the price of BILL is up by 0.73%, reaching $54.0. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 64 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for BILL Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $82.8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

