This Is What Whales Are Betting On Bilibili

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BILI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Bilibili.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $108,486, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $365,253.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $16.0 to $25.0 for Bilibili during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bilibili's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bilibili's whale activity within a strike price range from $16.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Bilibili Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.17 $1.09 $1.17 $17.50 $58.6K 15 0 BILI CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.18 $0.9 $0.94 $18.00 $55.1K 8.7K 1.5K BILI CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.55 $2.54 $2.55 $16.00 $50.9K 5.5K 231 BILI PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.5 $1.37 $1.38 $18.00 $40.9K 509 330 BILI PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.28 $1.1 $1.28 $18.00 $38.4K 509 630

About Bilibili

Bilibili is a Chinese online entertainment platform that is best known for its video-sharing site that resembles YouTube. The site was founded in 2009 and started as a long-form video platform for anime, comics, and gaming, or ACG, content that appealed to Gen Z users. Since then, it has expanded its content on the platform to include a broader range of interests that have attracted Chinese users outside of the Gen Z cohort. The firm generates revenue through five main areas: advertising, games, live streaming, value-added services, and e-commerce.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Bilibili, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Bilibili With a trading volume of 4,544,707, the price of BILI is down by -2.6%, reaching $18.14. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now. What The Experts Say On Bilibili

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $19.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

