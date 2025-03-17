This Is What Whales Are Betting On Barrick Gold

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Barrick Gold. Our analysis of options history for Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 65% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $671,792, and 14 were calls, valued at $802,155.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $22.0 for Barrick Gold during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Barrick Gold options trades today is 5251.86 with a total volume of 9,542.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Barrick Gold's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $22.0 over the last 30 days.

Barrick Gold 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOLD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.62 $1.58 $1.58 $19.00 $316.0K 5.8K 3 GOLD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.8 $3.75 $3.8 $22.00 $155.8K 8.6K 415 GOLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $5.3 $5.2 $5.2 $15.00 $141.9K 1.9K 275 GOLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $4.2 $4.1 $4.1 $17.00 $122.5K 3.4K 661 GOLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $4.2 $4.1 $4.1 $17.00 $108.6K 3.4K 266

About Barrick Gold

Based in Toronto, Barrick Gold is one of the world's largest gold miners. In 2024, the firm produced nearly 3.9 million attributable ounces of gold and about 430 million pounds of copper. At year-end 2024, Barrick had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant copper reserves. After buying Randgold in 2019 and combining its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Newmont later that year, it operates mines in 19 countries in the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company also has growing copper exposure. Its potential Reko Diq project in Pakistan, if developed, could double copper production by the end of the decade.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Barrick Gold, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Barrick Gold Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 12,398,193, the GOLD's price is up by 2.26%, now at $19.2. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 44 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Barrick Gold

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $21.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a positive move, an analyst from UBS has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $22. * An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Perform rating on Barrick Gold, maintaining a target price of $20.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

