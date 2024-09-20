This Is What Whales Are Betting On Bank of America

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BAC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Bank of America.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 64% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $131,350, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $810,953.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $37.0 to $50.0 for Bank of America over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bank of America's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bank of America's whale trades within a strike price range from $37.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Bank of America Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.9 $0.89 $0.89 $40.00 $102.3K 11.2K 1.3K BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.2 $3.1 $3.1 $39.00 $74.0K 5.3K 478 BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.6 $3.5 $3.56 $37.00 $71.2K 788 208 BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.83 $2.81 $2.81 $39.00 $60.6K 12.1K 1.6K BAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.88 $2.85 $2.87 $39.00 $60.2K 12.1K 2.0K

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.0 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Bank of America, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Bank of America With a volume of 15,525,512, the price of BAC is down -0.92% at $40.49. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 25 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Bank of America

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $45.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

