This Is What Whales Are Betting On B. Riley Financial

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on B. Riley Financial.

Looking at options history for B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 21% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $586,401 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $84,182.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $4.0 to $12.5 for B. Riley Financial during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for B. Riley Financial's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of B. Riley Financial's whale trades within a strike price range from $4.0 to $12.5 in the last 30 days.

B. Riley Financial Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RILY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.5 $1.3 $1.5 $5.00 $77.6K 1.2K 1.2K RILY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $2.15 $2.1 $2.15 $7.00 $75.2K 3.0K 518 RILY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.55 $1.35 $1.45 $5.00 $71.7K 1.2K 570 RILY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/04/24 $1.35 $1.1 $1.24 $4.00 $56.6K 19 467 RILY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.55 $1.25 $1.55 $5.00 $56.3K 1.2K 958

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial Inc is a diversified financial services company. The company through its subsidiaries offers investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high-net-worth clients and also asset disposition, valuation and appraisal, and capital advisory services to retail, wholesale, institutional, lenders, capital providers, private equity investors, and professional services firms in United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides internet access and subscription services. The reportable operating segments of the company include Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications segment, and Consumer products segment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of B. Riley Financial, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

B. Riley Financial's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,727,260, the RILY's price is down by -6.56%, now at $5.05. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for B. Riley Financial with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

