This Is What Whales Are Betting On Axon Enterprise

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AXON usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Axon Enterprise. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 80% leaning bullish and 10% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $363,329, and 6 are calls, amounting to $232,370.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $150.0 to $450.0 for Axon Enterprise during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Axon Enterprise options trades today is 43.29 with a total volume of 691.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Axon Enterprise's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $450.0 over the last 30 days.

Axon Enterprise Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $16.3 $16.2 $16.2 $390.00 $159.9K 25 227 AXON PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $16.4 $16.3 $16.3 $390.00 $140.1K 25 88 AXON CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $68.0 $66.7 $68.0 $350.00 $68.0K 89 10 AXON CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $102.0 $99.5 $102.0 $350.00 $51.0K 106 5 AXON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $17.1 $16.8 $16.8 $390.00 $37.1K 25 249

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices and cloud-based digital evidence management software designed for use by law enforcement, corrections, military forces, private security personnel, and private individuals for personal defense. The company operates in two segments: Taser and software & sensors. Taser develops and sells CEDs used for protecting users and virtual reality training. Software and sensors manufacture fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions such as body cameras, automated license plate reading, and digital evidence management systems. Axon delivers its products worldwide and derives the majority of its revenue from the software & sensors segment and geographically from the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Axon Enterprise, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Axon Enterprise's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 194,663, with AXON's price up by 1.32%, positioned at $404.49. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 34 days. What The Experts Say On Axon Enterprise

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $401.6666666666667.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Axon Enterprise with a target price of $400. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JMP Securities continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for Axon Enterprise, targeting a price of $430. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JMP Securities lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $375.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Axon Enterprise options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

