This Is What Whales Are Betting On Astera Labs

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ALAB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 24 extraordinary options activities for Astera Labs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 29% leaning bullish and 54% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $131,480, and 21 are calls, amounting to $1,430,697.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $145.0 for Astera Labs over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Astera Labs options trades today is 493.56 with a total volume of 5,272.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Astera Labs's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $145.0 over the last 30 days.

Astera Labs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALAB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $11.9 $11.4 $11.4 $100.00 $285.0K 417 256 ALAB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $28.6 $28.0 $28.0 $77.50 $280.0K 939 100 ALAB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $22.2 $21.4 $21.44 $70.00 $107.2K 1.3K 51 ALAB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/23/25 $4.0 $3.8 $4.0 $90.00 $78.4K 375 26 ALAB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.8 $5.7 $5.7 $145.00 $76.3K 542 139

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc designs and delivers semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates semiconductor technology, microcontrollers, sensors, and software to enhance performance, scalability, and data management. The company offers products such as integrated circuits (ICs), boards, and modules, catering to hyperscalers and system OEMs. The company's solutions focus on data, network, and memory management in AI-driven platforms.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Astera Labs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Astera Labs Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 3,624,535, the ALAB's price is up by 3.42%, now at $90.76.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 103 days.

What The Experts Say On Astera Labs

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $93.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Astera Labs, which currently sits at a price target of $100. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Morgan Stanley upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $99. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Astera Labs with a target price of $100. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Astera Labs, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Astera Labs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for ALAB

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight May 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

