This Is What Whales Are Betting On Astera Labs

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Astera Labs.

Looking at options history for Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 26% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $200,701 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $663,270.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $70.0 for Astera Labs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Astera Labs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Astera Labs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $35.0 to $70.0, over the past month.

Astera Labs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALAB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.3 $7.2 $7.2 $50.00 $108.0K 117 266 ALAB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $5.0 $4.9 $5.0 $52.50 $93.0K 443 972 ALAB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $5.2 $5.0 $5.0 $52.50 $87.0K 443 786 ALAB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.1 $4.9 $5.0 $52.50 $74.5K 443 445 ALAB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $24.5 $23.2 $23.2 $35.00 $71.9K 149 31

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc is a company that offers an Intelligent Connectivity Platform, comprised of Semiconductor-based, high-speed mixed-signal connectivity products that integrate a matrix of microcontrollers and sensors. COSMOS, their software suite which is embedded in its connectivity products and integrated into their customers' systems. The Company delivers critical connectivity performance, enables flexibility and customization, and supports observability and predictive analytics. This approach addresses the data, network, and memory bottlenecks, scalability, and other infrastructure requirements of hyperscalers and system original equipment manufacturers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Astera Labs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Astera Labs Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,750,919, the ALAB's price is up by 0.48%, now at $50.75. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 32 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Astera Labs

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $55.0.

