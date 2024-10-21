This Is What Whales Are Betting On ASML Holding

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ASML usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 183 extraordinary options activities for ASML Holding. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 75 are puts, totaling $6,644,510, and 108 are calls, amounting to $5,503,935.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $330.0 and $1170.0 for ASML Holding, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in ASML Holding's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to ASML Holding's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $330.0 to $1170.0 over the preceding 30 days.

ASML Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $46.7 $46.0 $46.4 $740.00 $464.0K 271 102 ASML CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $27.6 $26.7 $26.7 $860.00 $178.8K 116 0 ASML PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $23.6 $23.3 $23.45 $650.00 $128.9K 97 155 ASML PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $75.0 $74.4 $74.4 $720.00 $126.4K 117 30 ASML CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $18.3 $17.6 $18.3 $700.00 $91.5K 371 177

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ASML Holding, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of ASML Holding Trading volume stands at 1,682,672, with ASML's price down by -1.57%, positioned at $711.92. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 93 days. What Analysts Are Saying About ASML Holding

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $992.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on ASML Holding with a target price of $1148. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ASML Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $1207. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on ASML Holding with a target price of $790. * An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Outperform rating on ASML Holding, maintaining a target price of $815. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on ASML Holding with a target price of $1000.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ASML Holding options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.