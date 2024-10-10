This Is What Whales Are Betting On ASML Holding

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ASML usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 29 extraordinary options activities for ASML Holding. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 34% leaning bullish and 51% bearish. Among these notable options, 15 are puts, totaling $1,375,995, and 14 are calls, amounting to $1,258,510.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $630.0 and $1150.0 for ASML Holding, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ASML Holding stands at 107.56, with a total volume reaching 775.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ASML Holding, situated within the strike price corridor from $630.0 to $1150.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $40.7 $39.9 $40.3 $730.00 $402.9K 164 100 ASML CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $54.9 $54.0 $54.4 $850.00 $348.1K 306 1 ASML PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $68.8 $67.0 $68.8 $830.00 $261.4K 75 38 ASML CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $134.5 $133.2 $133.2 $900.00 $146.5K 105 11 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $81.6 $80.8 $80.8 $900.00 $121.2K 299 16

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

In light of the recent options history for ASML Holding, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

ASML Holding's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 589,186, the ASML's price is down by -1.62%, now at $832.2. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 6 days. What Analysts Are Saying About ASML Holding

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1103.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for ASML Holding, targeting a price of $1000. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on ASML Holding with a target price of $1207.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ASML Holding options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.