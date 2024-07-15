This Is What Whales Are Betting On ASML Holding

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASML, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 53 uncommon options trades for ASML Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 32% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $766,533, and 40 are calls, for a total amount of $2,903,643.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $800.0 to $1580.0 for ASML Holding during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ASML Holding options trades today is 128.56 with a total volume of 1,865.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ASML Holding's big money trades within a strike price range of $800.0 to $1580.0 over the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $37.9 $37.9 $37.9 $1085.00 $151.6K 590 260 ASML CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $39.7 $37.7 $37.7 $1085.00 $150.8K 590 397 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $105.6 $102.7 $105.6 $1100.00 $116.1K 67 0 ASML CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $42.5 $40.5 $41.18 $1080.00 $102.9K 360 46 ASML PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $23.9 $23.8 $23.9 $980.00 $93.2K 201 0

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

Having examined the options trading patterns of ASML Holding, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

ASML Holding's Current Market Status With a volume of 273,778, the price of ASML is up 0.22% at $1087.66. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for ASML Holding

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1242.5.

An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on ASML Holding, maintaining a target price of $1185. An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on ASML Holding, maintaining a target price of $1300.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for ASML Holding with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

