This Is What Whales Are Betting On ARM Holdings

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on ARM Holdings. Our analysis of options history for ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 28% of traders were bullish, while 64% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $421,830, and 8 were calls, valued at $448,786.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $82.5 to $200.0 for ARM Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ARM Holdings stands at 521.09, with a total volume reaching 997.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ARM Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $82.5 to $200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ARM Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $39.8 $39.55 $39.8 $155.00 $159.2K 69 40 ARM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $57.75 $56.85 $56.85 $90.00 $113.7K 57 20 ARM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $40.95 $39.9 $39.9 $120.00 $99.7K 2.5K 50 ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $3.05 $3.0 $3.0 $136.00 $82.2K 59 390 ARM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $28.25 $28.1 $28.25 $150.00 $73.4K 36 26

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture (ARM stands for Acorn RISC Machine), which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allows them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

Current Position of ARM Holdings Trading volume stands at 1,437,102, with ARM's price down by -3.38%, positioned at $142.5. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 86 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for ARM Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.