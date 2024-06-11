This Is What Whales Are Betting On ARM Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ARM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for ARM Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $62,500, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $293,288.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $160.0 for ARM Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for ARM Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across ARM Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $130.0 to $160.0, over the past month.

ARM Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/28/24 $6.5 $6.25 $6.25 $140.00 $62.5K 159 100 ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $1.18 $1.11 $1.18 $160.00 $58.5K 3.5K 2.1K ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/14/24 $11.15 $10.5 $10.93 $130.00 $54.7K 966 147 ARM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $1.24 $1.11 $1.11 $160.00 $45.2K 3.5K 802 ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $1.3 $1.07 $1.3 $160.00 $39.0K 3.5K 302

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture (ARM stands for Acorn RISC Machine), which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allows them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Both off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

ARM Holdings's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 230,803, with ARM's price down by -0.42%, positioned at $139.32. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 65 days. What The Experts Say On ARM Holdings

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $92.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Underperform rating for ARM Holdings, targeting a price of $92.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for ARM Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

