This Is What Whales Are Betting On Applied Mat

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Applied Mat. Our analysis of options history for Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 56% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $311,540, and 10 were calls, valued at $464,157.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $125.0 and $200.0 for Applied Mat, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Mat's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Mat's whale trades within a strike price range from $125.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Mat Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $34.35 $34.2 $34.35 $195.00 $130.5K 0 38 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $13.3 $13.1 $13.24 $175.00 $66.2K 1.1K 52 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $13.35 $13.15 $13.2 $175.00 $66.0K 1.1K 152 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $13.35 $13.1 $13.17 $175.00 $65.8K 1.1K 202 AMAT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $19.0 $18.8 $18.9 $180.00 $47.2K 221 52

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials Inc is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Applied Mat, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Applied Mat Currently trading with a volume of 1,896,810, the AMAT's price is up by 0.43%, now at $179.32. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days. What The Experts Say On Applied Mat

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $200.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Applied Mat, targeting a price of $202. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Applied Mat, which currently sits at a price target of $200. * An analyst from Keybanc has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $225. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Applied Mat, which currently sits at a price target of $165. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $210.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Applied Mat, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

