This Is What Whales Are Betting On Apple

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Apple. Our analysis of options history for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $314,366, and 14 were calls, valued at $1,146,842.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $180.0 to $240.0 for Apple during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Apple's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Apple's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $180.0 to $240.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Apple 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $2.05 $2.02 $2.05 $227.50 $202.5K 7.4K 5.7K AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/01/24 $15.5 $15.4 $15.49 $215.00 $185.9K 489 121 AAPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/11/24 $46.6 $46.2 $46.37 $180.00 $139.1K 68 0 AAPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/04/24 $46.45 $45.85 $46.16 $180.00 $138.4K 74 0 AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $10.85 $10.65 $10.79 $215.00 $109.9K 1.6K 707

About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

In light of the recent options history for Apple, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Apple's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 8,407,566, the AAPL's price is down by -0.55%, now at $224.42. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days. Expert Opinions on Apple

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $256.8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

