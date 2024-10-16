This Is What Whales Are Betting On Apollo Global Management

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in APO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for Apollo Global Management. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $134,050, and 16 are calls, amounting to $6,553,967.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $113.0 to $200.0 for Apollo Global Management over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Apollo Global Management stands at 1462.0, with a total volume reaching 12,404.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Apollo Global Management, situated within the strike price corridor from $113.0 to $200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Apollo Global Management Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.8 $10.7 $11.4 $170.00 $5.7M 10.0K 5.0K APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $13.0 $12.4 $12.89 $130.00 $175.2K 2.1K 208 APO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.2 $3.9 $3.9 $139.00 $113.5K 23 291 APO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $11.0 $10.9 $10.9 $145.00 $92.6K 1.1K 87 APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $10.5 $10.3 $10.5 $135.00 $61.9K 1.2K 60

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing. It generates maximum revenue from the Retirement Services segment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Apollo Global Management, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Apollo Global Management's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,557,038, the price of APO is up 0.61% at $142.42. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Apollo Global Management

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $145.6.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Apollo Global Management with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

