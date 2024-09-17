This Is What Whales Are Betting On Apollo Global Management

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Apollo Global Management. Our analysis of options history for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $286,600, and 19 were calls, valued at $906,845.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $145.0 for Apollo Global Management over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Apollo Global Management's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Apollo Global Management's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $145.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Apollo Global Management Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.0 $2.85 $3.0 $115.00 $225.0K 245 750 APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.0 $8.8 $9.0 $130.00 $190.8K 4.2K 213 APO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.7 $4.5 $4.63 $130.00 $64.2K 8.6K 296 APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.6 $4.5 $4.55 $130.00 $62.3K 8.6K 1.5K APO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.7 $4.5 $4.69 $130.00 $61.9K 8.6K 588

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing. It generates maximum revenue from the Retirement Services segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Apollo Global Management, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Apollo Global Management With a volume of 1,230,828, the price of APO is up 0.56% at $117.81. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Apollo Global Management

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $136.66666666666666.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Argus Research continues to hold a Buy rating for Apollo Global Management, targeting a price of $125. In a cautious move, an analyst from Redburn Atlantic downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $153. In a cautious move, an analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $132.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

