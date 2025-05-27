Markets

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Apollo Asset Management

May 27, 2025 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by Benzinga Insights for Benzinga->

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Apollo Asset Management (NYSE:APO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in APO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Apollo Asset Management. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 60% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $789,851, and 2 are calls, amounting to $94,940.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $145.0 for Apollo Asset Management during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Apollo Asset Management options trades today is 2310.44 with a total volume of 925.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Apollo Asset Management's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $145.0 over the last 30 days.

Apollo Asset Management Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
APO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $22.5 $22.0 $22.5 $145.00 $211.4K 220 94
APO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.2 $15.2 $15.6 $135.00 $176.2K 659 113
APO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $17.2 $17.1 $17.2 $135.00 $149.6K 238 88
APO PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $14.3 $14.1 $14.1 $140.00 $76.1K 1.7K 57
APO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.8 $6.5 $6.5 $110.00 $65.0K 1.0K 102

About Apollo Asset Management

Apollo Asset Management, Inc., formerly Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing. It generates maximum revenue from the Retirement Services segment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Apollo Asset Management, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Apollo Asset Management Standing Right Now?

  • Currently trading with a volume of 1,771,646, the APO's price is up by 1.57%, now at $132.93.
  • RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Anticipated earnings release is in 65 days.

What The Experts Say On Apollo Asset Management

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $161.25.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Apollo Asset Management with a target price of $160. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Apollo Asset Management, which currently sits at a price target of $155. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Apollo Asset Management, which currently sits at a price target of $156. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Apollo Asset Management, which currently sits at a price target of $174.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Apollo Asset Management with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for APO

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2025Wells FargoMaintainsOverweightOverweight
May 2025Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweightOverweight
May 2025BarclaysMaintainsOverweightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for APO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

