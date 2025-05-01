This Is What Whales Are Betting On Analog Devices

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Analog Devices.

Looking at options history for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $91,360 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $242,771.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $220.0 for Analog Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Analog Devices stands at 581.5, with a total volume reaching 8,058.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Analog Devices, situated within the strike price corridor from $140.0 to $220.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Analog Devices Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADI CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.4 $8.3 $8.4 $220.00 $59.6K 662 1.1K ADI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $8.5 $8.4 $8.4 $220.00 $50.4K 662 1.4K ADI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $8.5 $8.3 $8.4 $220.00 $42.0K 662 623 ADI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.2 $8.3 $8.5 $220.00 $38.0K 662 514 ADI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $2.1 $1.55 $1.8 $140.00 $31.1K 501 155

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices is a leading analog, mixed-signal, and digital-signal processing chipmaker. The firm has a significant market share lead in converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa. The company serves tens of thousands of customers; more than half of its chip sales are to industrial and automotive end markets. ADI's chips are also incorporated into wireless infrastructure equipment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Analog Devices, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Analog Devices

With a volume of 2,037,989, the price of ADI is up 0.28% at $195.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Analog Devices

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $196.25.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Analog Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $170. * An analyst from Seaport Global downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $155. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Analog Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $235. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Analog Devices, targeting a price of $225.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Analog Devices options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for ADI

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Seaport Global Initiates Coverage On Sell Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ADI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

