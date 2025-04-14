This Is What Whales Are Betting On American Express

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on American Express (NYSE:AXP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AXP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for American Express.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $370,315, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $1,338,565.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $195.0 to $290.0 for American Express over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Express's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Express's whale activity within a strike price range from $195.0 to $290.0 in the last 30 days.

American Express 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $49.6 $48.8 $49.6 $250.00 $863.0K 20 31 AXP CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $17.05 $16.6 $17.05 $250.00 $146.6K 334 88 AXP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $50.5 $49.6 $49.6 $250.00 $124.0K 20 31 AXP PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $8.75 $8.25 $8.25 $255.00 $82.5K 390 102 AXP PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/25/25 $9.1 $8.75 $8.75 $252.50 $65.6K 2 81

About American Express

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

In light of the recent options history for American Express, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

American Express's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,114,530, the price of AXP is up by 1.17%, reaching $254.06.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 3 days from now.

Expert Opinions on American Express

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $297.2.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for American Express, targeting a price of $325. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for American Express, targeting a price of $343. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for American Express, targeting a price of $244. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $300. * An analyst from B of A Securities has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $274.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for AXP

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 B of A Securities Upgrades Neutral Buy Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy

