This Is What Whales Are Betting On American Express

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards American Express (NYSE:AXP), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AXP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for American Express. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 71% leaning bullish and 28% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $355,532, and 10 are calls, amounting to $885,031.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $140.0 and $320.0 for American Express, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Express's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Express's whale activity within a strike price range from $140.0 to $320.0 in the last 30 days.

American Express 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $7.5 $7.3 $7.3 $270.00 $232.1K 265 336 AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.05 $18.8 $19.05 $320.00 $148.5K 40.6K 498 AXP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $137.95 $136.3 $136.3 $140.00 $136.3K 73 10 AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.05 $19.0 $19.05 $320.00 $125.7K 40.6K 390 AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.05 $18.8 $19.05 $320.00 $114.3K 40.6K 310

About American Express

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

In light of the recent options history for American Express, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is American Express Standing Right Now? With a volume of 258,501, the price of AXP is up 0.88% at $271.35. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 25 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for American Express

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $265.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $265.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for American Express, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.