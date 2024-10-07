This Is What Whales Are Betting On American Airlines Gr

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on American Airlines Gr (NASDAQ:AAL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for American Airlines Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $255,327, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $403,444.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $9.0 and $12.0 for American Airlines Gr, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Airlines Gr's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Airlines Gr's whale activity within a strike price range from $9.0 to $12.0 in the last 30 days.

American Airlines Gr Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $0.65 $0.64 $0.64 $12.00 $332.8K 60.0K 5.8K AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.34 $1.33 $1.33 $12.00 $36.9K 2.0K 283 AAL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $0.55 $0.53 $0.54 $9.00 $36.1K 5 3 AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.48 $0.45 $0.48 $11.50 $33.6K 6.9K 703 AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.08 $1.06 $1.08 $11.00 $31.1K 8.6K 300

About American Airlines Gr

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by aircraft, capacity, and scheduled revenue passenger miles. Its major US hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. It generates over 30% of US airline revenue connecting Latin America with destinations in the United States. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of US legacy carriers.

Present Market Standing of American Airlines Gr With a trading volume of 27,276,956, the price of AAL is up by 0.17%, reaching $11.53. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now. What The Experts Say On American Airlines Gr

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $10.666666666666666.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on American Airlines Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $12. * An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Hold rating on American Airlines Gr, maintaining a target price of $9. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Hold rating for American Airlines Gr, targeting a price of $11.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest American Airlines Gr options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

