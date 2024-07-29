This Is What Whales Are Betting On American Airlines Gr

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on American Airlines Gr. Our analysis of options history for American Airlines Gr (NASDAQ:AAL) revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 57% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 13 were puts, with a value of $1,738,346, and 6 were calls, valued at $819,329.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $8.0 to $15.0 for American Airlines Gr during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of American Airlines Gr stands at 45246.0, with a total volume reaching 57,976.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in American Airlines Gr, situated within the strike price corridor from $8.0 to $15.0, throughout the last 30 days.

American Airlines Gr Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $0.51 $0.45 $0.51 $8.00 $765.0K 41.9K 15.0K AAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.03 $0.99 $1.03 $15.00 $262.6K 9.2K 2.5K AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.98 $0.94 $0.98 $10.00 $196.0K 42.4K 2.0K AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $1.13 $0.92 $0.92 $12.00 $170.2K 1.0K 5.2K AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.75 $0.74 $0.74 $10.00 $161.1K 106.3K 2.1K

About American Airlines Gr

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by aircraft, capacity, and scheduled revenue passenger miles. Its major US hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. It generates over 30% of US airline revenue connecting Latin America with destinations in the United States. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of US legacy carriers.

In light of the recent options history for American Airlines Gr, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of American Airlines Gr With a trading volume of 8,780,437, the price of AAL is up by 0.05%, reaching $10.62. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 80 days from now. Expert Opinions on American Airlines Gr

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $11.75.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Underweight rating on American Airlines Gr with a target price of $10. An analyst from Bernstein downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $12. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on American Airlines Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $13. An analyst from Bernstein has revised its rating downward to Market Perform, adjusting the price target to $12.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

