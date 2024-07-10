This Is What Whales Are Betting On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Our analysis of options history for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $129,860, and 6 were calls, valued at $782,497.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $155.0 to $260.0 for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stands at 400.5, with a total volume reaching 79.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, situated within the strike price corridor from $155.0 to $260.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALNY CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $24.2 $22.8 $23.0 $250.00 $575.0K 1.1K 0 ALNY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $11.0 $9.8 $10.6 $240.00 $85.8K 971 0 ALNY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $29.0 $27.8 $28.3 $260.00 $56.6K 1 0 ALNY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $22.8 $21.6 $22.0 $250.00 $44.0K 482 64 ALNY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $4.5 $4.1 $4.1 $260.00 $40.9K 539 15

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the study of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. RNAi is a naturally occurring biological pathway within cells for sequence-specific silencing and regulation of gene expression. Alnylam has five drugs on the market: Onpattro and Amvuttra for hATTR amyloidosis, Givlaari for acute hepatic porphyria, Oxlumo for primary hyperoxaluria type 1, and Leqvio for hypercholesterolemia. It also has several clinical programs across various therapeutic areas: genetic medicines; cardio-metabolic diseases; hepatic infectious diseases, and CNS/ocular diseases. Upfront fees from research partnerships have boosted Alnylam's cash levels, and the company stands to see additional milestones and royalties from drugs commercialized under collaboration partnerships.

In light of the recent options history for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals With a volume of 918,360, the price of ALNY is up 1.19% at $257.76. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days. Expert Opinions on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $276.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, targeting a price of $260. An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, maintaining a target price of $248. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, targeting a price of $295. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals with a target price of $295. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals with a target price of $282.

