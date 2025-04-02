This Is What Whales Are Betting On Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alibaba Gr Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA) we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $170,152 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,218,860.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $82.5 and $190.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alibaba Gr Hldgs options trades today is 8886.36 with a total volume of 28,639.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alibaba Gr Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $82.5 to $190.0 over the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.84 $1.83 $1.83 $140.00 $219.9K 23.5K 3.8K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $2.43 $2.37 $2.41 $135.00 $216.9K 4.4K 1.0K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $5.55 $5.3 $5.33 $130.00 $213.2K 33.4K 1.3K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.84 $1.75 $1.83 $140.00 $168.9K 23.5K 4.7K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.94 $1.87 $1.93 $140.00 $143.5K 23.5K 6.0K

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Alibaba Gr Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Alibaba Gr Hldgs

With a volume of 3,359,210, the price of BABA is down -0.43% at $132.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

What The Experts Say On Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $170.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs with a target price of $170.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Alibaba Gr Hldgs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for BABA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform Feb 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy Feb 2025 Bernstein Upgrades Market Perform Outperform

