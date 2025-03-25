This Is What Whales Are Betting On Albemarle

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Albemarle (NYSE:ALB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ALB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Albemarle.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $80,015, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $268,624.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $110.0 for Albemarle during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Albemarle's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Albemarle's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $110.0, over the past month.

Albemarle Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.9 $6.85 $6.9 $80.00 $41.4K 1.8K 163 ALB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $11.8 $11.8 $11.8 $75.00 $41.3K 37 37 ALB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $13.8 $13.2 $13.53 $100.00 $40.5K 332 30 ALB CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $16.35 $16.0 $16.0 $70.00 $40.0K 459 25 ALB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.35 $13.35 $13.35 $80.00 $38.7K 1.1K 29

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Current Position of Albemarle Trading volume stands at 450,596, with ALB's price down by -0.01%, positioned at $77.54. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 36 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Albemarle

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $85.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Albemarle, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Albemarle, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.